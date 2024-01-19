Coastal communities could be on the hook for more of the cost to replenish their respective beaches following storms. The Association of Coastal Towns is protesting the Delaware Department of Natural Resources (DNREC) proposal that would require beach communities to pay all or a large part of the State’s share of the cost of beach replenishment by the US Army Corps of Engineers.
The communities (Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island) are hinting that if forced to cover these costs, they could introduce a beach tag policy that has long been in place in New Jersey. Beachgoers there have to pay to be on the sand.
The Association crafted a document expressing its concerns to DNREC.