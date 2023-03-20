Recycling Concrete Causes Dispute Amongst Neighbors in Five Points

LEWES, Del. - Noise, dust, and a lack of communication...
These are three things that have people living in the Five Points area riled up. Julian Karpoff lives just along the tree line that stands between him and the Atlantic Concrete Company. He says neighbors were never given a heads up that concrete would be recycled here, "That's where we are... we need consideration of the impact on our neighborhood."
We reached out to Atlantic Concrete to address concerns like these but they declined to comment.
Dozens of additional neighbors turned out to Karpoff's house to sign a petition that shows their concern for the disruption and what they believe to be a lack of permits for the business.
"We got a petition with 149 names on it which called for a response.." said Karpoff.
However DNREC tells us that the company has all of the necessary permits to be operating. Some neighbors tell me that it is right on the company's sign that noises and dust are something to consider when moving here, "Everyone moved here understanding that there would be truck noise and that's mostly where the noise comes from. There's a little bit of grinding noise but I think people accept that." said Martha Darsney who lives in Covered Bridge Trail.
The company was previously located off of Plantation Road but did not have the proper zoning for crushing and recycling concrete there.