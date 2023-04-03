DELMARVA - The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region has disaster workers helping families impacted by the severe weather events that took place last weekend.
Along with emergency management partners, the Red Cross says that they are helping around 10 local families with essential services including food, water, financial resources, emotional support and the replacement of medications, all according to need.
“Amid string after string of tornado activity in the South, this weekend showed us disaster can also strike close to home,” said Dale Kunce, CEO for the Red Cross in the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region. “I urge DMV-area residents to download the free Red Cross emergency app and sit down and talk with their household about what to do in case of an emergency, like a tornado.”
They say all Red Cross assistance is free, and those with disaster-caused needs should call 1-800-Red Cross for support.
The Red Cross also says that about a dozen volunteers are working with partners to make sure everyone effected has a place to stay, meals, emotional support and comfort in the face of these deadly tornadoes.
In these times, the Red Cross reminds the public that people shouldn't wait until there's a crisis to give blood.
The Red Cross says that anyone who donates from April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-Shirt with fan favorite Snoopy on it. Those that donate before April 30 will also be entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.
In order to book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
They say all blood types are needed to keep a reliable supply. When donating, all a volunteer needs is a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification, which will be required at check-in. They ask that donors are at least 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), and weigh at least 110 pounds. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
According to the Red Cross, Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, they say to follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.