REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Rehoboth Beach Elementary Schooler is a big W-I-N-N-E-R.
Vihaan Jagadeesh out-spelled twenty other spellers on Saturday afternoon, winning the second annual Sussex County Regional Spelling Bee competition. Jagadeesh's win sends him to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May, where participants will compete for the Scripps Cup.
Jagadeesh's winning word was "marimba." The Rehoboth Elementary school 5th grader said his favorite part about spelling is thinking through the tougher words.
"Spelling is kind of like a challenge," he told the crowd. "Sometimes words aren't exactly spelled like how you pronounce them and I like that challenge."
This year marks the second for Sussex County Libraries as an official Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner, and the only in southern Delaware. Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent, CoastTV's Madeleine Overturf, and Sussex County Librarian Rachel Lynch served as judges. Dave Skocik served as the pronouncer.
“We are proud to offer access once again for Sussex County students to engage in this national student recognition program," Lynch said. "It is an excellent opportunity for students to develop their literacy skills, build their confidence, and engage in healthy competition."
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is scheduled for May 29-30 at National Harbor, near Washington, D.C.