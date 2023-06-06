REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Live music at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand will kickoff the weekend of June 9. The 2023 Summer Concert Series will feature 13 weeks of free, fun performances.
Friday night will open with Good Shot Judy, a band that blends jazz, swing, and big band music. Saturday will feature Frontiers, a Journey tribute band, that will perform many of Journey's greatest hits. The '80s will continue into Sunday with Guys in Thin Ties, which will perform renditions of classic '80s hits.
"We are thrilled to kick off our Summer Concert Series with such an incredible lineup," said Corey Groll, program director for the bandstand. "These free performances promise to deliver an unforgettable experience for our audience, showcasing the remarkable talent and diverse musical styles that the bandstand is known for."
Summer concerts at the bandstand are a Rehoboth Beach tradition that has been providing entertainment to the community and its visitors since 1963. Throughout this summer, concerts will be presented at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each weekend.
Other performances scheduled throughout the summer include military bands, country music covers, tributes to artists like Elvis, Van Halen, Diana Ross, Earth Wind and Fire, the Eagles, and more. Additional information and updates about the Summer Concert Series and other upcoming events can be found at rehobothbandstand.com.