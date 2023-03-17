REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Commissioners voted to adopt a $35.7 million budget for fiscal year 2024 on Friday. That includes a $75,000 donation to the library.
The city says that money for the library is supposed to stay in the city. Commissioners want that money to be used for the library's Rehoboth facility and not the Route 24 and Warrington Road location.
The library has started the process of forming a task force for people in the community to help decide the future of both locations. The city says it looks forward to appointing a liasion from the city to the library as well as two members for the task force.
Lbrary Board President Tom Wontorek says people from different homeowner organizations will be invited. People in the community may event be able to nominate themselves.
"We're planning 18 to 20 people and if we open it up to people self-nominating, we may have to take a second look at just how this can be organized and proceed, but the idea is to allow a wide sampling of people to offer those suggestions as well as the types of services that they would like to see," Wontorek says.
Wontorek says the library wants nominations by mid April so that the task force can start meeting twice a month for about six months.