OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Route 50 Bridge leading into Ocean City will undergo additional repairs ahead of the summer season. Winter construction focused on the bridge's machinery room, addressing issues with motors and gears. These repairs were completed in early March.
State Highway District Engineer Mark Crampton provided insights into the ongoing work and its impact on commuters. "Right now, you're seeing additional work beneath the bridge and on structural elements. Expect single lane closures as these repairs progress," Crampton explained.
Crampton anticipates the completion of these repairs before May.
