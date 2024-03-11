OCEAN CITY, Md. – The soon-to-be closure and demolition of the Roses Department Store, a local shopping staple within Ocean City, has sparked a wave of disappointment among locals. The store, known for its wide array of products ranging from food and gardening supplies to dog houses, is considered by many to be an irreplaceable part of the community, having been in Ocean City over 40 years.
The Ocean City Planning Commission is currently reviewing plans to subdivide the 17-acre mall property into four parcels for future redevelopment, with the demolition of Roses being one of the initial steps. This decision has led to an outpouring of support for the store, with locals expressing a strong desire to retain the establishment.
"Keep it! Definitely keep it," one local shopper insisted, highlighting the store's value to the community. Another added, "I'm upset. I mean, Roses has everything. It's a lot better to come here than it is to go to the dollar store."
Despite the planned redevelopment, there is a glimmer of hope for fans of Roses. Store management has indicated that they are seeking a new location in Ocean City, aiming to continue serving the loyal customers who have supported the business over the years.
"I go to Acme for food, but they wouldn't have the other items that we look for," said local resident Kathy, who shared her appreciation for Roses as a unique one-stop shop that may be hard to replicate.