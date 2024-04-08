LEWES, Del. - The roundabout being installed near the Five Points intersection in Lewes is close to completion, but is behind on its timeline.
According to DelDOT's plans, the roundabout was expected to be open to traffic in March. However, consistent and heavy rainfall is what DelDOT attributes to the delayed opening.
DelDOT said they hope to have a new opening date by the end of the week, but that this is just one of several projects in the area that will be pushed back due to weather. The addition of the roundabout is the organization's way of mitigating constant congestion at the popular intersection. Zackery Floresreyes who grew up in Lewes said the roadwork has only made matters worse.
"The people have to go all the way around. You're putting more traffic on other roads, and things are backing up. I feel like 24 has been heavier in traffic since it started."
However, Sam Millman understands weather this time of year is unreliable and sees the roundabout as a solution to confused travelers.
"I feel like five points before people used to get really confused coming up to the light as to what they're supposed to do and where they can go and can't go," said Millman. "So I'm hoping that maybe with the roundabout, it'll make that a little bit smoother."
Once the roundabout is open to traffic, DelDOT's website said the next step is to complete the connector from the circle to Route 9.