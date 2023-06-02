REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Traffic was briefly stopped on Route 1 Friday morning after a crash in front of the Walmart shopping center.
Just before 9:30 a.m., police say a 38-year-old woman from Dover was driving south on Coastal Highway when she was approaching slowing traffic. They say she wasn't paying attention and hit a Jeep in front of her, which then rolled forward to hit a third car in front of it.
The woman was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later received a ticket for inattentive driving. The drivers of the other cars did not report injuries to police.
Traffic was halted while the woman's car and the Jeep that was hit were towed off the road.