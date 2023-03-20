Route 113 And 404 Overpass On Schedule

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Driving around Georgetown will look different in the future.
The planned overpass for Routes 113 and 404 is currently looking to acquire right of way for the project to begin.
Some businesses like the Royal Farms and Hardee's will be moving as DelDOT looks to acquire the land. DelDOT says the project will help traffic flow and improve safety- as this intersection is a dangerous one.
"This intersection also has one of the highest number of reported crashes in the Georgetown area, so there's really a safety aspect to this as well," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod.
Neighbors like Raymond Morris say that a change has been needed for a long time.
"I have been here all my life," he said. "It's gotten really bad in the Georgetown area, and with the different stores and the different things they are building, the homes that are going up around here, it's really getting heavy."
The project is set to begin construction at the end of 2024. It will take two months to complete.