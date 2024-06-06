SALISBURY, Md. – Antonio Jarmon, 36, of Salisbury, was convicted of multiple charges, including first-degree assault and use of a firearm in a crime of violence, following a drive-by shooting in Dec. 2021. Sentencing is pending a pre-sentence investigation, as announced by Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes.
The charges stem from a drive-by shooting on Dec. 21, 2021, at the Westside Cash Market in Salisbury. Two victims, standing in front of the store, were struck by bullets. One victim sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound to his leg, while the other victim suffered a graze wound to his head. Officers from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded and located spent bullets at the scene. Investigators determined the shots were fired from a Ford EcoSport driven by Jarmon, said the state's attorney.
A search of the car led to the discovery of a .380 shell casing in the backseat area and Jarmon’s iPhone, both seized as evidence. According to the state's attorney, Jarmon was confirmed to be at the Cash Market during the shooting and was tied to two separate residences immediately before and after the incident.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, "Gun violence has sadly become endemic to our society. Far too often, we see shootings perpetrated with no rhyme or reason, with victims of gun violence left in a horrible wake. We are lucky that the victims were able to escape that day with their lives," said Dykes. "The jury’s verdict in this case sends a strong message that gun violence is not tolerated in Wicomico County, and that anyone who seeks to pull a trigger at innocent souls will face the consequence of those crimes."
SA Jamie L. Dykes commended former Detective B. Jones of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigator, Detective Doyle of the Salisbury Police Department, Trooper Tobias of the Maryland State Police, and other members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese, who prosecuted the case and advocated for justice.