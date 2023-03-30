Savannah Road Master Plan Underway

LEWES, Del. - A master plan is underway for the historic bypass, Savannah Road. The plan will cover the road from Five Points up until Savannah Beach.
The goals of the plan are to immediately to improve sidewalk paving conditions, make sidewalks ADA compliant, continuous connectivity for bicyclists, maintaining landscaping, improving current signage, and more.
Long term goals of the plan are to encourage locals to walk and bike to school, create more shared use paths, reduce posted speed limits, add a boardwalk overlook at the Cape Henlopen Natural Area, and more.
This mission comes as continuous development and growth take over the north end of Savannah Road.
DelDOT and Delaware Greenways & Historic Lewes Byway are working with those developers to see what plantings are going to look like along the road.
"It's not going to look like a field anymore, we get that, but how do you at least have landscaping that gives you a viewshed that maybe it's not exactly what it was before but it's certainly not just a building next to a road." said Mary Roth with Delaware Greenways & Historic Lewes Byway.
This is the last byway corridor master plan to be completed before the Five Points intersection will be addressed.
