Seaford teen arrested for stealing church van

SEAFORD, Del. - On April 19, Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Ronald Alberts from Seaford for allegedly stealing a church van. The incident occurred early Friday morning when a trooper noticed a white Dodge passenger van swerving on Concord Road near Church Road in Seaford. Upon stopping the van on Concord Pond Road, the trooper identified the driver as Alberts.
A routine computer check showed the van was registered to a local church. Further investigation confirmed with a church representative that the van had indeed been stolen from their parking lot. Alberts was promptly arrested and taken to Troop 5 for processing.
He faces several charges, including felony theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal trespass, driving without a valid license, and numerous traffic offenses. Alberts was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released on a $2,400 unsecured bond.