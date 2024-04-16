MILFORD, Del.— For the second time in two weeks, a bomb threat was made at a Planet Fitness in the Milford Plaza.
The threat, which was directed at the location on the 600 block of N DuPont Blvd, echoed a similar incident from Saturday, April 6, 2024, when multiple Planet Fitness locations across the state received bomb threats. The patrol division quickly responded, notifying the gym's management of the potential danger.
In a swift move to ensure public safety, Planet Fitness management evacuated the facility at 4:28 pm. The Milford PD enlisted the help of the Capitol Police Department, whose explosive detection K9 unit conducted a thorough sweep of the premises.
By 4:57 pm, the K9 unit had cleared the building, declaring it safe for re-entry. Planet Fitness management resumed control of the facility, and Milford PD cleared the scene shortly thereafter.
The earlier incident on April 6 involved coordinated threats to several Planet Fitness locations. Police departments across the peninsula, including the Dover Police Department and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, responded to similar threats. Facilities were evacuated as a precaution, and searches were conducted by various law enforcement agencies, including K9 units. Ultimately, no explosives were found, and the threats were deemed non-credible.
Authorities are investigating the link between these incidents, if any, as they work to determine the source of the threats.