Senator Carper Announces $1.2 Million to Replace Seaford Sewer Line

SEAFORD- Senator Tom Carper announced that $1.2 Million will go towards replacing the 60-year old sewer line in Seaford, Delaware.
The federal funding is being allocated for this project from the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill signed by Biden but was requested by Delaware’s congressional delegation: Senator Carper, Senator Coons, and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester.
Senator Carper said, "One of the things I focus on a lot as the Chairman of Environment and Public Works Committee is water: clean drinking water, water communication, and that includes providing money for sewer pipes."
This sewage line currently lies along the Nanticoke River in the flood plain. Relocating this line will improve water quality and will allow the city to move forward with their "Oyster House Park" plan.
"Seaford is a quiet place and I hope people will come. I think once we have this project done, we'll be a destination." said Mayor David Genshaw.
In the City's report for this plan, they mention that future phases will include adding an amphitheater as well as a kayak launch.
According to Mayor Genshaw, construction is expected to begin for this project in about a year.