WASHINGTON - Delaware Senator Chris Coons has joined efforts led by Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Congresswoman Susan Wild (D-Pa.) to uphold access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and assisted reproductive technology (ART) services.
This legislative response comes in the wake of a recent Alabama Supreme Court decision that has disrupted IVF access in the state, raising concerns about potential nationwide implications.
Senator Coons said, "Congress needs to affirm that fertility treatment, relied on by millions of Americans to grow their families, remains legal in Alabama and across the nation. Parents struggling to conceive have enough to worry about without the threat that they or their doctors could be charged with a felony for pursuing safe, routine fertility care.”
The Access to Family Building Act, endorsed by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, seeks to establish a statutory right for individuals to access ART services, including IVF, without unreasonable limitation.
