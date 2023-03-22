Slaughter Beach Set To Receive Beach Replenishment

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- Slaughter Beach is set to receive what some call long overdue beach replenishment.
The town has not had a significant replenishment since 2004.
Slaughter Beach is set to receive funding from a 25 million dollar grant that will help multiple towns along the bay.
According to Slaughter Beach Mayor Bob Wood, it is not currently clear how much money specifically will go to the town, but it will be significant.
"This is what we've been hoping for," he said. "We've gotten little replenishments here and there. The town paid for some sand, that was four or five years ago. And DNREC brought some sand, that was maybe two years ago, but this is a real replenishment."
Neighbor Jim Bonner says beach erosion has been a problem for a long time.
"I've been living here for eight years, and this is the worst I've ever seen it. This last few storms I'd say," he said.
It is not clear when the process could begin, but Wood says he is hopeful it will begin by the winter of 2024.