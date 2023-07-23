MILFORD, Del. - Roadwork is scheduled to start on the Slaughter Creek bridge on Monday, July 24. The changes are to allow for the bridge to receive repairs and new pile jackets. DelDOT said the majority of the work will take place within the waterway, with a small portion of traffic control work taking place on the roadway across the bridge.
Drivers should expect shoulder and possible lane closures each week Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The roadwork is expected to run through Aug. 25, weather permitting.
The bridge is one of two ways to enter Slaughter Beach.
Last week, DelDOT announced proposed plans for a replacement of another bridge, on Cedar Beach Road. The current bridge is deteriorating because of years of water damage from increased flooding.
The Cedar Beach Road project is expected to begin in 2024 and will cost an estimated $32 million dollars.
More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.