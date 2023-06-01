Smoke and Haze from Wildfire Damage Air Quality in Sussex County

LEWES, Del. - Today in Sussex County people woke up to smoke and a lot of haze in the area and it caused low air quality.
There were fires in Nova Scotia and New Jersey which caused the smoke from the fires to get trapped in the upper fog layer in the atmosphere and travel through the upper atmosphere and it made its way to Sussex County.
The smoke wasn't just hard to see through but a concern for people with asthma and other breathing issues, like Jay Carter who suffers from emphysema.
"I said what is that smell, smells like smoke, I looked off to right it was real hazy," Carter said.
Although the haze has cleared doctors like Syed Mahmood MD, a pulmonologist at Bayhealth Pulmonary and Critical Care said the air quality is still bad and people need to be cautious.
"So with the air pollution you have small particulate matter in the air and when you breathe it in it can trigger the airway for some patients and they can have issues with breathing, Mahmood said.
"Stay indoors, especially between 11am and 8pm because that's when it's the prime time and then try to stay in a well ventilated area, preferably air conditioning," he said.
DNREC has made an air quality alert until 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.