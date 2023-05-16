Special Event Zone Put Into Place In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A special event zone has been put into place during the Crusin' Ocean City event this week.
Along with lowering the speed limit to 30 mph, breaking any rules of the road like speeding or doing burnouts could cost you up to $1,000 in fines.
Those same offences could also result in violators getting arrested.
Ashley Miller with Ocean City Police says these rules are in place to help keep everyone safe while enjoying the car shows and parades. She says Ocean City Police are asking locals to expect more foot and vehicle traffic this coming week.
"We're kicking off the summer season for 2023," she said. "Definitely one of the biggest impacts we're going to see is travel delays. So with the reduced speeds, make sure you factor in additional time for getting from point A to point B and we will have some traffic congestion, especially down on the lower end."
This event is different from pop-up rallies like H2OI, as Crusin' OC works with vendors and the town to put on displays of hot rods and vintage cars.
One person who came for the event is Darryl Wright, who came from Chambersburg, PA, He has been coming for 20 years, and says while the speed limit can be a bit of a nuisance, he still has a good time.
"The speed limit hurts a little bit, but it makes it safer," he said. "I believe a lot of the people down here like us to come because it brings money to the town."
The special event zone lifts at 11:59 p.m. on May 21st,