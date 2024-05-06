DELAWARE - The state of Delaware is promoting composting as a sustainable solution for reducing waste and enriching garden soil.
A new program will help make this process less expensive for people who live in The First State. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is hosting a community sale of compost bins online. This is part of a celebration of International Composting Awareness Week, which runs from May 6 to 12.
Through bulk purchasing, DNREC can offer compost bins, rain barrels, and accessories at reduced prices. DNREC Director Tim Ratsep says “If you have been thinking about trying composting in your garden, this is a great opportunity to purchase a composter.” Director Ratsep would go on to add “In addition to sending less to our landfills, you’ll have less trash to haul to the curb and, with a little time and effort, you’ll be making your own soil to help your garden grow without a trip to a home improvement store to purchase bagged soil or use of chemical fertilizers.”
Managed by BrandBuilders, the sale is accessible online until July 11. Pickup locations are available across the state on July 13.
DNREC also has a trove of tips and information that will walk you through the best practices for backyard composting on their website as well.
The goal of this program for DNREC is to foster environmental sustainability and healthier gardens statewide.