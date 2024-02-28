OCEAN CITY, Md. - The opening of the National Aquarium Stranding Response Center in Ocean City marks a significant advancement in the rescue and rehabilitation of marine wildlife along the Atlantic coast. Previously, stranded animals faced a lengthy 175-mile journey to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for care. Now, with the local facility operational, immediate life-saving interventions can begin much closer to the point of rescue.
Kate Shaffer, the Stranding Response and Triage Manager, hailed the center as a pivotal development. "Having this space here to be able to triage an animal and provide some basic medical care right here along the Atlantic coast before they're making that long trek to Baltimore has kind of been a game changer for us this season," Shaffer explained.
During an exclusive walkthrough, Shaffer showcased the facility's capabilities, including the holding tubs for treated animals, the extensive range of medical supplies, and the process for conducting and sending animals' blood work to Baltimore ahead of their transportation. This comprehensive care model ensures that animals are stabilized and assessed thoroughly before undertaking the journey for further rehabilitation.
One of the center's success stories involves Silky, a grey seal pup. "She was brought here and stabilized for about two days with us," Shaffer shared. The pup received subcutaneous fluids and was fed an electrolyte solution to help stabilize her condition. After her initial treatment and assessment, Silky was transported to Baltimore, where she is reportedly doing well.
The response center has been dedicated in honor of Chuck Erbe and his late wife, Ellen, long-standing animal rescue volunteers with the Aquarium since 2007. Their commitment to animal rescue and rehabilitation underscores the center's mission to provide timely and effective care to stranded marine animals.
With three animals already benefiting from the Ocean City facility, the Stranding Response Center represents a vital addition to the region's marine animal rescue efforts, ensuring that critical care begins as soon as possible.