REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Matt Patton has been promoted to vice president of Surf Bagel. He previously worked as the vice president of construction, a role in which he focused on architectural planning, permitting, vendor coordination, and progress reporting.
Patton grew up in South Carolina, where he developed an early interest in cooking. At 14, he became a dishwasher in a fine dining restaurant in his hometown of Columbia. Patton went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Florida and continued to work in restaurants as a server and bartender throughout his time at the university.
After college, Patton took a job with a national restaurant franchise in Atlanta. He worked his way up, becoming a general manager in eight months and moved to Baltimore to further his career as a corporate restaurant manager.
In 2013, Patton joined SoDel and worked in Fenwick Island as a general manager of Catch 54 before becoming a director of operations. He previously oversaw the daily operations of three restaurants.
“Matt knows all aspects of our operations. He’s overseen the construction of three of our restaurants. He is also well-versed in renovations and town and county codes,” said Scott Kammerer, CEO of SoDel Concepts. “Matt’s background and experience makes him the perfect person to grow Surf Bagel.”