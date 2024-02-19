GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex Central High School's wrestling team achieved a remarkable feat Feb. 17 by clinching the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Division I Dual Team Wrestling title for the first time since 2017. The knights beat Caesar Rodney in the semifinals and Cape Henlopen in the championship match, both held Saturday at Smyrna High School.
The Delmarva Sports Network covered the championship, part of which can be seen here.
The victory was not only celebrated within the confines of the school but also throughout the surrounding communities, thanks to a heartwarming gesture from local fire companies. The Millsboro, Georgetown, Indian River, and Gumboro fire companies came together to orchestrate a celebratory escort, providing fire trucks to accompany the triumphant wrestlers from Ellendale back to Sussex Central High School.
What made this gesture even more special was the deep-rooted connection between the wrestling team and the volunteer fire companies. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, members of the team have a strong connection to the company. The fire company says that Head Coach Shane Miller, along with Assistant Coaches Jacob Miller and Duane Hoffman, are firefighters with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, highlighting the overlap between sportsmanship and service within these communities.
Wrestler Jimmy McLane and his father Mickey McLane, both volunteer firefighters with Indian River, further exemplify this intersection of athletic achievement and community involvement.