SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The pastor of Laurel church Storm Shelter Ministries is being prosecuted by the Delaware Department of Justice on charges for child pornography and theft.
Leonard Eley, 62, was formally indicted on Nov. 28 after an investigation into his solicitation of nude photographs from a minor over the course of a year. Eley allegedly paid for the photographs with stolen money from his church's account.
He is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor, two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of theft by false pretenses.
The Department of Justice says at the time of Eley's initial indictment, the state was aware of one victim who was a former member of Eley's church. Prosecutors have reason to believe that additional victims may be unidentified.
“Nothing matters more than protecting our kids,” said Attorney General Jennings. “We ask that any additional victims or witnesses with information come forward. We will be there to support you."
The Department of Justice and Milton Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in this case. Anyone who has additional information about the case is asked to contact Det. Chris Whitehouse of the Milton Police Department at (302) 684-8547, extension 103.