...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In
New Jersey, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and
Coastal Atlantic.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most
vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along
inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
12/12 AM 6.4 1.8 1.1 Minor
12/12 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.0 None
13/12 AM 5.0 0.3 0.1 None
13/01 PM 2.9 -1.8 -0.7 None
14/02 AM 4.2 -0.5 -0.4 None
Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
11/11 PM 6.3 1.7 1.2 Minor
12/11 AM 4.4 -0.2 0.6 None
13/12 AM 5.0 0.4 0.3 None
13/12 PM 3.1 -1.5 -0.3 None
14/12 AM 4.1 -0.5 -0.3 None
Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City
MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
11/11 PM 5.6 1.6 0.8 Minor
12/11 AM 3.8 -0.2 0.3 None
12/11 PM 4.4 0.4 0.1 None
13/12 PM 2.7 -1.3 -0.5 None
14/12 AM 3.6 -0.4 -0.4 None
Cape May Harbor at Cape May
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
11/11 PM 6.8 1.7 1.2 Minor
12/11 AM 4.5 -0.6 0.4 None
12/11 PM 5.4 0.3 0.4 None
13/12 PM 3.4 -1.7 -0.4 None
14/12 AM 4.3 -0.8 -0.4 None
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale
Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this
evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Delaware and central and southern
New Jersey.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be near the
immediate coast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
According to Executive Director David Mariner, the community leaders in attendance represented the diversity of Delaware and the country, including LGBTQ+ people. Courtesy of Pxfuel.
WASHINGTON- On Thursday, the LGBTQ nonprofit, Sussex Pride, was invited to the White House in Washington D.C. to discuss to hear from President Biden and several administration officials about recent legislation and how it impacts Delawareans' lives.
This included investments in roads, internet, public transportation, school based mental health and clean drinking water. The establishment of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention was also a topic of conversation.
According to Executive Director David Mariner, the community leaders in attendance represented the diversity of Delaware and the country, including LGBTQ+ people.
"I want the LGBTQ+ Youth I work with in rural Delaware to know, that although it can feel like they are under attack, they are part of the fabric of our state and our country." said Mariner.
Sussex Pride is a member of DANA, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement and CenterLink, the National Association of LGBT Community Centers.