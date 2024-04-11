Pride Flag

According to Executive Director David Mariner, the community leaders in attendance represented the diversity of Delaware and the country, including LGBTQ+ people. Courtesy of Pxfuel.

WASHINGTON- On Thursday, the LGBTQ nonprofit, Sussex Pride, was invited to the White House in Washington D.C. to discuss to hear from President Biden and several administration officials about recent legislation and how it impacts Delawareans' lives.

This included investments in roads, internet, public transportation, school based mental health and clean drinking water. The establishment of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention was also a topic of conversation.
Sussex Pride at White House

Pictured are Sussex Pride Executive Director David Mariner and ACLU ED Mike Brickner.
 
According to Executive Director David Mariner, the community leaders in attendance represented the diversity of Delaware and the country, including LGBTQ+ people.

 
"I want the LGBTQ+ Youth I work with in rural Delaware to know, that although it can feel like they are under attack, they are part of the fabric of our state and our country." said Mariner.

Sussex Pride is a member of DANA, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement and CenterLink, the National Association of LGBT Community Centers.