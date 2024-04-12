MILFORD, Del. - Golf enthusiasts can begin reserving their tee times at Southern Delaware Golf Club for the dates of May 1 through May 11.
Public golfers have the opportunity to book their tee times up to 28 days in advance. The club says those looking to secure times beyond this window should wait until their desired dates fall within the four-week lead time.
Due to the expected high demand, the club anticipates busy phone lines. If callers are directed to voicemail, they are encouraged to leave a detailed message including their name. The club assures that voicemails will be returned in the order they are received.
Reservations can be made by calling the Pro Shop at 302-491-7933 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13.
Southern Delaware Golf Club is set to enhance its digital presence with the launch of its new website over the coming weekend. Golfers are advised to stay tuned for the announcement of the website going live, which will provide an alternative booking method and additional club information.