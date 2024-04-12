southern delaware golf club

MILFORD, Del. - Golf enthusiasts can begin reserving their tee times at Southern Delaware Golf Club for the dates of May 1 through May 11. 

Public golfers have the opportunity to book their tee times up to 28 days in advance. The club says those looking to secure times beyond this window should wait until their desired dates fall within the four-week lead time.

Due to the expected high demand, the club anticipates busy phone lines. If callers are directed to voicemail, they are encouraged to leave a detailed message including their name. The club assures that voicemails will be returned in the order they are received.

Reservations can be made by calling the Pro Shop at 302-491-7933 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13.

Southern Delaware Golf Club is set to enhance its digital presence with the launch of its new website over the coming weekend. Golfers are advised to stay tuned for the announcement of the website going live, which will provide an alternative booking method and additional club information.

A proud Lewes native, Mallory is a dynamic weeknight anchor at CoastTV News, where she brings a blend of local insight and journalistic excellence. Twice honored by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, Mallory earned the "Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter" award in 2020 and was part of the team that won "Outstanding Morning Newscast" in 2022. Tune in to see Mallory anchor CoastTV News at 11 p.m. on weeknights and keep an eye out for her reports during the 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.

