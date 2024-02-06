SALISBURY, Md. - In an effort to enhance public infrastructure, the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development has announced the temporary closure of a section of Circle Avenue adjacent to the Wicomico County Library on Feb. 8.
The city says that Circle Avenue will be closed from Division Street to the entrance of City Parking Lot 1 on Feb. 8.
According to the city, the closure is necessary for the installation of new sidewalks, with the construction activities scheduled to commence in the early morning hours and persist throughout the day.