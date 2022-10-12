The Cottage Cafe Changes Ownership After Nearly 30 Years

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- SoDel Concepts is currently in the process of buying The Cottage Cafe in Bethany Beach.
"I came in and all the locals are so welcoming. I play trivia here every Tuesday night. It is a great local space," Crach said.
The change in leadership is worrying loyal diners like Crach.
"We are concerned it is going to change," Crach said.
But change is the last thing SoDel hopes to bring to the restaurant. Operations Director Kris Medford said they don't plan to adjust anything.
"I say why would we change anything? It is so busy and it is so successful and it has such a great following that we would be. It would be a mistake to change what is going on here," Kris Medford said.
Medford describes himself as customer just as much as he's an executive for SoDel.
"I particularly love the fiery fingers. I have been eating them for years and I would be upset if that changed," Medford said.
The change won't stop some diners from coming back to a place that feels like home.
"There are a lot of SoDel places around. they are expanding and buying up a lot but so far it has been good," Steve Shallcross said.
Big changes are ahead, but there is a mission to stay the same.