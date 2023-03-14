The 'Forgotten Mile' Working Toward a Rebrand

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Some people are pushing for a rebrand in an area on Coastal Highway that has long been called the "Forgotten Mile."
The stretch of road between Rehoboth and Dewey Beach is known by locals and tourists as the "Forgotten Mile."
Owner of Rehoboth Ale House Adam Newman said he thinks the term is overused.
"I think when you are passing through and you hear the term 'Forgotten Mile' there is a negative connotation with it," Newman said.
Newman opened his business in 2021, with a goal of helping to revitalize the area.
"We just thought it would be a good opportunity to be on of the highway, but in a space that had some room for growth and we are excited to be here," he said.
The area has come a long way in the last several years, with many open lots turning into houses or businesses.
Manager of Phippins Cabinetry and Renovations, Kim Thornes. said she's seen a lot of growth since the store opened in 2012.
"It's growing up slowly. People are taking notice. It's a really nice location," she said.
While there is no way to formally rebrand, Newman said he's started to call the area "The Mile" and many others are following suit.