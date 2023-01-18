The Life Of Jay Briscoe

LAUREL, Del.- Jamin Pugh, also known as professional wrestler Jay Briscoe, was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening.
Briscoe was a dedicated father, a 13-time tag team champion with his brother, and singles heavy weight champion in the Ring Of Honor wrestling circuit.
You may recognize Briscoe for his role in commercials for Pools and Spa Unlimited In Milford. The owner of the store, Mark Henderson, said Pugh was one of the most humble men he's ever met.
"They were so much fun to work with," she said. "I used to look forward to doing each commercial with them."
Briscoe and his brother were tag team partners - called the Briscoe Brothers.
Briscoe started wrestling in small circuits around Pennsylvania and Delaware before joining Ring Of Honor in February of 2002.
Members of the wrestling community like Brett Giehl say he was an inspiration, and he loved his daughters. They say he was a joy to work with.
"It's been a constant thing to look forward to, is to see Mark (his brother) and Jay," he told WRDE. "And to now know that Jay's face won't be there when I arrive and I won't get the same experience I loved for so many years... I was shocked."
Briscoe was 38 years old.