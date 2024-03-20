REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested three men from New York in an organized retail theft operation following a series of shopliftings from multiple Rehoboth Beach outlets on Saturday evening.
The suspects, 44 year-old Oscar Mosquera, 48 year-old Alex Toro-Londono and 28 year-old Dagoberto Vargas-Hernandez, were apprehended during a traffic stop on Coastal Highway near Wilkins Road in Milford on March 16.
At approximately 6:39 p.m., a state trooper noticed a white Honda Odyssey tailgating another vehicle. Upon conducting a stop, the trooper identified the driver as Mosquera, with Toro-Londono and Vargas-Hernandez as passengers. A routine check revealed an outstanding warrant for Mosquera from the Hudson County Sheriff's Office in New Jersey, leading to his arrest.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, police discovered several tools typically used in shoplifting and over $20,000 worth of merchandise from various outlets, including Victoria's Secret, Brooks Brothers, Claire's, Nike and The Fragrance Outlet. DSP said the items, many of which still bore security tags, lacked corresponding receipts, and none of the men could provide proof of purchase.
Additionally, a counterfeit $100 bill was found in Vargas-Hernandez's possession during the arrest. All three suspects were transported to Troop 7 and charged with multiple crimes related to the retail theft operation.