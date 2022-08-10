OCEAN CITY, Md - There were white marlins that were boated and brought to the Harbor Island scales on Wednesday. However, none met the minimum standards to qualify for the leaderboard at the 49th Annual White Marlin Open. Making White Marlin still an open category.
There were changes in other categories. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. the Pain Killer brought a 21.5 lbs Dolphin boated by David Cluff of Cape May, NJ. "He jumped about five times," Cluff told WRDE. "We got him to the boat, we did an excellent cast job, and in the box he went."
At the time it was third place catch, but Cluff's spot on the leaderboard did not last long.
49th Annual White Marlin Open Leaderboard (Day Three)
Tuna
1. 247.5 lbs - Jason Hersch (Maple Glen, PA) $1,200,000
2. 246.5 lbs - Anderson Bowen (Suwanee, GA) $100,000
3. 230.5 lbs - Dante Soriente (Beach Haven, NJ) $40,000
Wahoo
1. 71 lbs - Chris Thompson (Mount Airy, MD) $125,000
2. 51.5 lbs - Patrick Brown (Miami, FL) $18,000
Dolphin
1. 29 lbs - Vincent Merritt Jr. (Chincoteague, VA) $91,000
2. 28 lbs - Vince Piaccinini (Lutherville, MD) $20,000
3. 26.5 lbs - Keeley Megarity (Houston, TX) $3,000