In the years that have followed the April 25, 2021 death of Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook, frustration by members of the Delmar community has been expressed over not being able to sentence his convicted murderer Randon Wilkerson to the death penalty.
In 2016, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled capital punishment unconstitutional. After WIlkerson's December 2023 sentencing several Republican members of the General Assembly said they were going to consider bringing up legislation that would reinstate the death penalty. That effort did not gain traction when the new year began.
In 2017 and 2019, then Sussex County Rep, Steve Smyk (R) introduced bills to bring back the death penalty. The 2017 bill was approved by the House but it was defeated in a Senate committee. His 2019 attempt did not make it out of a House committee.
Now after Heacook's death and Wilkerson's conviction, the Genreal Assembly is working to strengthen the state's position against capital punishment. House Bill 70 would eliminate the death penalty. On March 20, 2024 it was approved by the Judiciary Committee. No action on the bill has occurred since.