SALISBURY, Md. - TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has completed renovations to enhance security measures at its emergency center. The renovations, which began last September, included the installation of a metal detection system in the walk-in entrance vestibule.
Starting Monday, May 13, the hospital's metal detection system will be operational. All individuals entering the emergency trauma center through the walk-in entrance will undergo screening before being admitted to the waiting and registration areas.
To facilitate the screening process, TidalHealth advises visitors to empty their pockets of items such as cell phones, keys, smart watches, steel-toe footwear, vaping pens, and certain belts. Purses and bags will also be subject to inspection.
Signage will be prominently displayed at the screening area to remind visitors of these requirements, and protection services officers will be available to provide assistance.
In addition to the metal detection system, a secondary layer of security has been implemented to prevent direct access to the hospital from the emergency trauma waiting area.
Individuals needing to leave the area or enter the hospital will have to exit through the vestibule. Upon return, they will undergo rescreening before being allowed entry.
TidalHealth says it is planning security enhancements, including the implementation of metal detection at other entrances.