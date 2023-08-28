Traffic study approved for Georgetown intersection

GEORGETOWN, Del.- An intersection in Georgetown is getting a closer look.
The intersection of Cinder Way and Mulberry Street will be undergoing a traffic study after numerous concerns of speeding and traffic volume from neighbors.
The intersection is seemingly quiet at first, but neighbors say there have been more and more cars coming in recent months, including tractor trailers.
Town manager Gene Dvornick says one possible cause of this is cell phone maps.
"GPS finds the quicker way, so it's creating a little bit more traffic through some of the residential communities than what we're used to," he said.
Dvornick added that there are multiple road projects that may be contributing to the change in traffic patterns, including the closures of Arrow Safety Road at Bedford Road.
Neighbor Francine Chianese says the amount of speeding is a real problem, and is an accident waiting to happen.
"For senior citizens, who aren't the fastest crossing the street, it's dangerous," she said.
The project is costing the town of Georgetown just under $23,000. Dvornick says the study should begin some time in the next few months, and there will be public workshops in the future to discus potential changes to the intersection.
This traffic study is being handled by an outside engineering firm, and not the town.