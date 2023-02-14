SHOWELL, Md. - The Maryland State Police say that they need help identifying the man suspected of an armed robbery that took place on Saturday in Worcester County.
Troopers say the man is described as a Black male, 6-foot to 6 feet 2 inches tall, around 50 to 60 years old with a gray beard and a thin build. They say he was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt, a black knit hat, dark-colored sweatpants, white and black Nike shoes and black gloves.
Police say that an investigation showed that the man entered the Smith Market, located on Worcester Highway at around 9:35 Saturday morning. They say he walked up to the register, flashed the handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money from several cash registers.
According to State Police, the man is believed to have escaped in a white Honda Accord, and was last seen driving north on Old US Route 113.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.