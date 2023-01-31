LEWES, Del. - Two teenagers, both from Maryland, have been arrested by Delaware State Police for the burglary of a home in Plantations East in Lewes
Troopers say that they were sent to Pecan Court in Lewes around 10 p.m. Saturday night for a report of two people trying to break into a house. They say that the homeowner was not there at the time, but in his security camera he spotted a teen with a large knife, walking around the screened in porch area.
When they got there, troopers say they found that a screen door had been cut and the glass on it smashed. They say that State Police surrounded the house, just when the homeowner reported that he could see the two inside his garage. Later, they say the two walked out of the house with their face covered, and one resisted arrest when troopers approached.
State Police say that, after a struggle, a 17-year-old teen from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland was arrested, with troopers discovering a knife hidden in his pocket. The second alleged burglar, 18-year-old Nathan Lagimoniere from Huntingtown, Maryland, was arrested without any issue.
DSP says the two were charged with the following crimes:
Nathan Lagimoniere:
- Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief
Troopers say Lagimoniere was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,100 cash bond.
17-year-old:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Mischief
They say the 17-year-old was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $30,600 secured bond.