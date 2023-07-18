LEWES, Del. - This Saturday July 22 it’s all about Delaware peaches at the Lewes farmers market.
On Saturday at 10 a.m. the market will present sixth-generation farmer Henry Bennett of Bennett Orchards and corporate pastry chef of SoDel Concepts Dru Tevis.
Bennett will talk about what it takes to grow peaches at his orchard, and Tevis will use peaches to make two recipes. One recipe will be sweet and made of Bennett peaches, brown sugar, and cinnamon. The other recipe will be savory and made with Bennett peaches, blue cheese, figs, and dates.
The market will now feature other fresh produce as well, such as watermelons, sweet corn, tomatoes, beets, carrots, cucumbers, and more.
The farmers market is unique in that it is producer-only. Customers are able to buy directly from the farmer who grew the produce.
The market also offers a children's story time, which is a partnership with the Lewes Public Library and starts at 10 a.m.
To learn more go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.