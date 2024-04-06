DELMARVA– Police are investigating after multiple police agencies reported bomb threats being called into Planet Fitness locations on the peninsula.
According to the Milford Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene at Planet Fitness on 113 on Saturday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. The gym, along with several nearby businesses, was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Additionally, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Worcester County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from the Dover Police Department, advising their office received a bomb threat to multiple locations, including Planet Fitness in West Ocean City.
Sheriffs say just like in Milford, Planet Fitness was evacuated and Deputies along with the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office searched the building. Worcester County Deputies say no threat was found.
Police in both states say after investigation, they determined there was no threat to people. The Planet Fitness locations have been turned over to their individual management, who will decide when to reopen.