MILTON, Del.- On Saturday, April 20th, Delaware State Police identified the hit and run victim as Matthew Rosas.
The 28-year-old man from Seaford died after being hit by a silver car on Harbeson Road near Milton. According to the Milton Fire Department, the call came in at 2:19 a.m. and is described as a person being struck at a "high speed."
Delaware State Police say this happened on Harbeson Road north of Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of the road when they were hit. A short time later, a smaller white SUV also driving northbound, hit the pedestrian. Both vehicles left the scene, said DSP.
First responders wanted to get the victim to a hospital by helicopter. Cloudy conditions prevented that and the man was taken by ambulance instead.
As of now, DSP says surveillance video and images of the cars are not available. Harbeson Road was closed for about four hours while investigators examined the scene and cleared the roadway.
DSP continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264.