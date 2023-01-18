LAUREL, De - The Laurel Fire Department (LFD) continues to deal with a fire on 130 E. Market St. over seven hours since first arriving on the scene Wednesday morning.
According to LFD'S Mike Lowe, the fire is in a three-story building. A Chinese restaurant was on the first floor with apartments on the second and third. Crews first arrived just before 1:00 am.
Images show the building fully engulfed in flames.
The Laurel Police Department says power has been interrupted in several areas of the town in the Market St. area.
So far there are no reports of injuries from the fire.