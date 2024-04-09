REHOBOTH BEACH, DE — "The Rossi Group" presented findings from their traffic and transportation study to city commissioners on April 8.
The study addresses traffic safety, congestion, and parking issues. Some recommendations have already been put into practice including making 30-minute parking spots more visible. The city plans to run a pilot program on King Charles Avenue in May to improve pedestrian safety.
Kathy Loyd, a frequent visitor of Rehoboth Beach, expressed concerns: "We definitely need to do something about the traffic flow here, especially in downtown Rehoboth. I mean, people are jaywalking. They're coming across behind cars. We've got the trucks that are stopping on the side of the road. Cars are swinging out. Somebody is going to get hit and somebody is going to get hurt."
The presentation on Monday covered midterm and long-term goals for the city to consider.
Midterm recommendations include:
- Time restrictions for metered spaces
- Extending the parking season from May 1 to Oct. 31.
- Digital parking permit system
- Improved bicycle signage
- EV charging station deployment plan
Longterm recommendations include:
- Feasibility study to develop a parking garage downtown
- Adding more bike lanes
A discussion followed the presentation, but no vote was taken.