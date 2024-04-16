MILTON, Del - The engineering group representing McDonald's efforts to put a restaurant in Milton brought several required approvals from state agencies and utilities to Tuesday's nights Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. This could ultimately lead to a McDonald's operating at 102 Broadkill Road.
In the meeting, commissioners tabled a vote on the final site plans, stating the developer must get more paperwork from the shopping center's owners and/or paperwork from McDonald's itself stating it will enforce a 'no tractor trailer parking' policy.
The restaurant site is a empty plot of land on Broadkill Road next to the parking lot of the Food Lion grocery store. The Commission voiced numerous concerns with the current plans, citing safety concerns and traffic concerns due to the parking lot being right next to the parking lot for the Food Lion and Walgreens on Route 16.
A motion to approve the final site plan was actually put on the table Tuesday night- but after one member questioned the validity of some of the data being provided to them, the motion was retracted.
The plans already received preliminary approval from the Commission- but members said that the engineers representing the fast food chain needed more details before the final nod was given. The developer will have to present once again at the Commission's next meeting.