WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- A judge's ruling dimissed all charges against the man accused in connection with the deadly hit-and-run of Gavin Knupp.
Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson ruled that the state incorrectly filed the case against Tyler Mailloux, 23, in Circuit Court instead of the District Court of Maryland.
In court today, a decision was expected on the motion by Mailloux's attorney to change locations, citing a prejudice against Mailloux in Worcester County.
Immediately after the dismissal, Worcester County State's Attorney Kristin Heiser said the state has already filed an appeal.
"We will await the decision of the appellate court and the case remains pending until that time."
All of Mailloux's charges in the case are traffic-related, including failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and failure to report to police.
Gavin Knupp was 14 when he was killed in a hit-and-run on July 11, 2022, while walking in the Ocean Pines area. The charges were filed in April, months after community members remained adamant about not forgetting Gavin. Many boycotted area businesses that may have been tied to Mailloux through Ralph DeAngelus, a man with whom Tyler was staying at the time of the crash. The car from the crash, the black Mercedes, was found in DeAngelus's garage.