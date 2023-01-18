LAUREL, De - The Laurel Fire Department (LFD) continues to deal with a fire on 130 E. Market St. over seven hours since first arriving on the scene Wednesday morning.
According to LFD'S Mike Lowe, the fire is in a three-story building. A Chinese restaurant was on the first floor with apartments on the second and third. Crews first arrived just before 1:00 am.
LFD says that when they got there, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. They say there was nobody inside at the time, but the fire damaged several surrounding structures.
According to LFD, several mutual aid fire companies helped control the fire.
LFD days State Fire Investigators were called to the scene, along with agents from the ATF, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. They say investigators are determining the cause of the fire.
Images show the building fully engulfed in flames.
The Laurel Police Department says power has been interrupted in several areas of the town in the Market St. area.
There are no injuries from the fire, says LFD.
They say the damage is estimated to be $2,000,000.