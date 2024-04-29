MILFORD, Del. - Police say Planet Fitness and nearby businesses in the Milford Plaza have been declared safe following a bomb threat earlier Monday evening.
According to Milford Police, Planet Fitness along with other area businesses were evacuated. This is the Planet Fitness located in the 600 block of North DuPont Boulevard.
The police department said police on scene worked to clear the building to ensure it was safe. At this time, the agency says there is no threat to people who live in or visit Milford.
Milford Police say the businesses were turned back over to their management teams Monday night, though some decided to close early.
A previous threat was made on April 16 for the same location.