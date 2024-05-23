HARRINGTON, Del.- The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday in Harrington, resulting in the death of a 31-year-old man, Brandon Williams of Denton.
On May 21, at about 4:01 p.m., a Freightliner tractor and trailer was traveling westbound on Vernon Road approaching Fox Hunters Road. Simultaneously, a Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Vernon Road, also nearing Fox Hunters Road.
According to DSP's preliminary investigation, the Freightliner was nearly finished making a left turn onto Fox Hunters Road when the front of the motorcycle collided with the back part of the trailer. The impact caused the motorcycle's driver to be ejected, and the motorcycle stopped on the south side of the road.
The driver of the motorcycle, Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner, a 58-year-old man from Laurel, was not injured in the crash.
The roadway was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are requesting that anyone who witnessed the crash contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling (302) 698-8451.