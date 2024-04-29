DOVER, Del.— The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) has created a new program aimed at enhancing workplace safety across the state's Industry, Construction, and Agricultural sectors.
According to DOL, "SafeDE"'s importance has been underscored after recent statistics from the Delaware Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI). The agency says there was a notable increase in Delaware work-related deaths in 2022, totaling 17. What's more, DOL says there was a six percent uptick in workplace deaths nationwide.
Announced on Tuesday, SafeDE offers free, on-site safety and health consultation services to local businesses, honoring those who have lost their lives due to workplace accidents. The agency says SafeDE aims to fortify workplace safety by assisting businesses in developing custom safety and health programs, identifying hazards, and providing implementation training. The initiative also offers specialized environmental monitoring services, including air sampling and industrial noise surveys, to address specific health concerns.
Businesses that engage with SafeDE are encouraged to aim for recognition under OSHA’s Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), which celebrates high standards of workplace safety and health.
This Worker’s Memorial Day marks the beginning of a concerted effort to improve workplace safety through the SafeDE initiative. Delaware businesses are encouraged to join this movement and contribute to a safer working environment. More information and registration for consultation services can be found on the program's newly launched website at https://worksafe.delaware.gov.